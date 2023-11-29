Two men indicted in connection to luxury car fraud scheme and Dorchester shooting

Two men are facing indictments in connection to a fraud scheme to acquire luxury cars from auto auctions and steal them across multiple counties in Massachusetts, Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell announced.

21-year-old Dyllan Lopes of Quincy and 19-year-old Angelo Henderson of Taunton are facing multiple counts of larceny of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen motor vehicle, armed assault with intent to murder, and associated firearms offenses.

Allegations say Lopes and Henderson acquired luxury cars from auto auctions to steal them and then sell them through Facebook Marketplace.

16 stoles cars were identified across six counties in Mass. with a total estimated value of $1,067,613.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Lopes and Henderson were also indicted after allegedly being involved in a shooting in Dorchester on March 10 that struck a passing MBTA bus with 15 passengers.

Henderson posted a $12,500 bail while Lopez is being held on $100,000 bail.