Massachusetts

Two men killed in Springfield shooting

Few details have been released

By Marc Fortier

WWLP

Two men are dead following a shooting in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning, police say.

Springfield police told WWLP that officers responded to a home on Hebron Street around 5:40 a.m. for a report of two gunshot victims.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

When they arrived, police found two men inside suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both taken to Baystate Medical Center, where they died of their injuries.

No further details were released by police, who said they are investigating along with the Hampden District Attorney's Office.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Anyone with information is asked to call 413-787-6355. Anonymous tips can also be texted to 274637 with "SOLVE" and the tip.

More Massachusetts stories

Boston police 6 hours ago

Questions remain after truck crash in Chinatown that sent 4 people to the hospital

Karen Read 7 hours ago

Karen Read latest: 2 jurors selected, Canton police audit released

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us