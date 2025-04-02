Two men killed in Springfield shooting

Two men are dead following a shooting in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning, police say.

Springfield police told WWLP that officers responded to a home on Hebron Street around 5:40 a.m. for a report of two gunshot victims.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

When they arrived, police found two men inside suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both taken to Baystate Medical Center, where they died of their injuries.

No further details were released by police, who said they are investigating along with the Hampden District Attorney's Office.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Anyone with information is asked to call 413-787-6355. Anonymous tips can also be texted to 274637 with "SOLVE" and the tip.