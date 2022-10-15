Two Minors Arrested in Connection to Shooting in Cambridge in February

Two young men were arrested by police in connection to a shooting in February in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The two minors, a 16-year-old from Somerville and a 17-year-old from Lynn, were arrested on charges of Assault with Intent to Murder, Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Dwelling, Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License, and Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition without an FID Card, according to police.

Authorities say officers responded to the scene on February 15th to the scene on Windsor Street near Harvard Street and found over 10 shell casings and several rounds of ammunition.

Police say there were no injuries after the shooting but gunfire had struck multiple residential buildings.

“We continue to be hyper-focused on curtailing gun violence in our city,” said Cambridge Police Commissioner Christine Elow.