Two Minors Suffer Injuries After UTV Rollover

Two minors were injured after a UTV rollover in Milan, New Hampshire on Saturday morning.

According to New Hampshire Fish & Game, the incident happened at Head Pond Connector Trail at around 9:45 a.m.

Authorities say 51-year-old Thomas Markievitz, of Gilmanton, New Hampshire lost control trying to make a left turn on the side of the trail.

The two minors were in the back seat of the vehicle and suffered injuries in the crash.

Both minors were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

According to conservation officers, the primary factor in the crash was excessive acceleration.