Two More Field Hospitals to Open in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is currently in the middle of a surge of patients, Gov. Charlie Baker has said.

Two more field hospitals set up to deal with an expected surge of COVID-19 patients are opening in Massachusetts on Monday.

The hospitals at Joint Base Cape Cod in Bourne and at the University of Massachusetts Lowell's Recreation Center can each handle about 100 patients who are not in critical condition but are not well enough to be sent home.

Cape Cod Healthcare is managing and staffing the Cape Cod hospital, while Lowell General Hospital is managing the UMass site.

Field hospitals have also opened at the DCU Center in Worcester and the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. A fifth is expected to open at UMass Dartmouth in about a week.

Gov. Charlie Baker on Saturday toured the Boston Hope Field Medical Station, Massachusetts' largest field hospital and a key part of the state's coronavirus plan, with the top general in the U.S. Army.

Massachusetts is currently in the middle of a surge of patients, Gov. Charlie Baker has said. The state now has more than 38,000 cases and has reported more than 1,700 deaths, including 146 on Sunday, according to the state Public Health Department.

