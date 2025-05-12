Boston Restaurant Talk

Two new dining and drinking spots coming to Boston's Seaport District

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Boston, MA – May 11: Part of the Boston Seaport District skyline framed by The Institute of Contemporary Art in South Boston in Boston on May 11, 2021. (Photo by Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
Getty Images

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Two more dining and drinking spots from a local restaurant group appear to be on their way to the Boston waterfront.

According to the website for the Sneaky Good Hospitality Group, Bambola! and The Girl Next Door are both looking to open in the city's Seaport District, with the former being an Italian restaurant while the latter will be a neighborhood spot with comfort food, Italian dishes, and cocktails. A licensing board hearing page indicates that Bambola! plans to take over the Seaport Social space on Northern Avenue, though no address has been given as of yet for The Girl Next Door.

Tyrone Di Stasi, Richard Sullivan, and Jairo Dominguez are behind Sneaky Good Hospitality Group, which currently operates Flamingo in the North End, Rock & Rye in the Theatre District, Pinky's in the Back Bay, and Blondie's in Brighton. The website for the restaurant group is at https://www.sneakygoodhospitality.com/

Copyright Boston Restaurant Talk

This article tagged under:

Boston Restaurant Talk
