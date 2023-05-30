Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Two Open Mass. House Seats to Be Decided at the Polls Tuesday

Both races were essentially decided in the May 2 primary, since there are no Republicans on either ballot

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images/billmacgregor.org

Two House special elections are set to unfold Tuesday in the 9th and 10th Suffolk state representative districts.

Polling locations opened at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Only 39 of Boston's 275 precincts and one precinct in Brookline will be participating in the election.

Both races were essentially decided in the May 2 special election primary, when Democrats John Moran and Bill MacGregor won the 9th and 10th districts, respectively. No Republicans are on either ballot, meaning Tuesday's special election is mostly a formality.

Moran is an associate director for business operations at Biogen and an affordable housing advocate from the South End. He ran to replace Jon Santiago, who resigned in February to become secretary of the Executive Office of Veterans' Services.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

MacGregor, of West Roxbury, works as a loan officer for CrossCountry Mortgage after spending a decade as chief of staff to Boston City Councilor Matt O'Malley. He is poised to succeed Rep. Edward Coppinger, who resigned in February to join the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council.

The 9th Suffolk District covers much of the South End, reaching from Interstate 93 along its eastern edge to Roxbury in the west.

The 10th Suffolk District stretches from Jamaica Plain to West Roxbury, including parts of Brookline.

State House News Service contributed to this report.

More Massachusetts stories

North Station 3 hours ago

Man Dies After Falling Under Moving Green Line Trolley in North Station

MBTA 3 hours ago

MBTA Plan Addressing Worker Safety Concerns Rejected by FTA

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Health Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us