Two Open Mass. House Seats to Be Decided at the Polls Tuesday

Two House special elections are set to unfold Tuesday in the 9th and 10th Suffolk state representative districts.

Polling locations opened at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Only 39 of Boston's 275 precincts and one precinct in Brookline will be participating in the election.

Both races were essentially decided in the May 2 special election primary, when Democrats John Moran and Bill MacGregor won the 9th and 10th districts, respectively. No Republicans are on either ballot, meaning Tuesday's special election is mostly a formality.

Moran is an associate director for business operations at Biogen and an affordable housing advocate from the South End. He ran to replace Jon Santiago, who resigned in February to become secretary of the Executive Office of Veterans' Services.

MacGregor, of West Roxbury, works as a loan officer for CrossCountry Mortgage after spending a decade as chief of staff to Boston City Councilor Matt O'Malley. He is poised to succeed Rep. Edward Coppinger, who resigned in February to join the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council.

The 9th Suffolk District covers much of the South End, reaching from Interstate 93 along its eastern edge to Roxbury in the west.

The 10th Suffolk District stretches from Jamaica Plain to West Roxbury, including parts of Brookline.

State House News Service contributed to this report.