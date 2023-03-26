Two People and a Dog Rescued from Fire in Dennis

Authorities took down a fire in a home early Sunday morning, in Dennis, Massachusetts.

The Dennis Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 3 Nimblick St. at around 6:52 a.m.

Once they arrived, they saw smoke coming from a 2 story duplex, authorities say.

Two people and a dog were located, removed from the house and both people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital , Dennis Fire says.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation