Two people dead after head-on crash in Methuen

Two people are dead after a three-vehicle crash in Methuen, Massachusetts early Monday morning.

Massachusetts State Police Troopers responded to a report of a crash on Route 93 southbound at around 2:10 a.m.

Authorities say that a 2020 Toyota Rav4, driven by a 53-year-old man from Quincy, Massachusetts was traveling in the wrong direction and hit a Toyota Camry driven by a 21-year-old from Quincy, who was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the Rav4 was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead later, police say.

After the crash, the Camry hit another car, but the driver of that vehicle was not injured.

All three lanes of Route 93 were closed for approximately three hours but have since been reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

