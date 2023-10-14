Two people dead after wrong-way crash in Lexington

Two people are dead after a wrong-way crash in Lexington, Massachusetts early Saturday morning.

Massachusetts State Police says they responded to a several reports of a wrong-way driver that had crashed into another vehicle on Route 95 north at Route 4/225 in Lexington at around 1:20 a.m.

Authorities say a 2019 Toyota Prius was driving southbound in the northbound lane of Route 95 when it crashed into a Toyota RAV4 around exit 49.

The RAV4 rolled onto its driver side and became engulfed in fire, according to police.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Police say both drivers were extricated from their cars and declared dead at the scene.

The incident is under investigation.

Route 95 north at Route 4/225 was closed for several hours but has since been reopened.