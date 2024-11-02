Methuen

Two people dead in Methuen crash

Authorities say multiple occupants were entrapped and one was pronounced dead on the scene.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Two people are dead after a crash in Methuen, Massachusetts on Saturday morning.

Massachusetts State Police say they responded to reports of crash on I-495 North at mile marker 104.4, north of Route 213 at around 6:12 a.m.

Once they arrived they located a pickup truck that had crashed into a tree with four people on board, according to police.

Authorities say multiple occupants were entrapped and one was pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants were extricated from the vehicle and transported to Lawrence General Hospital, where a second occupant was pronounced dead, police say.

The victims are yet to be identified

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

