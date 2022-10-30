Community Rattled by Early Morning Shooting in Dorchester

Boston police are searching for a suspect after a shooting broke out in Dorchester near Hancock Street.

At least two people were taken to the hospital when the call came in just before 6:00 a.m. this morning, according to Boston EMS.

This is the latest in a string of violence in the city that is rattling the community.

The shooting comes just days after another at a barber shop in the same neighborhood.On Washington Street, beloved barber Herman Maxwell Hylton was shot and killed Wednesday night.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The incidents are prompting Boston City leaders and community activists to call for an end to gun violence. One community leader that spoke to NBC10 Boston this morning said this shooting is the latest act of violence in what he is calling a state of emergency for parts of the city.

“We are living in a state of emergency, about which we must be responsive.” said Reverend Kevin Peterson, founder of New Democracy Coalition.

Police have not identified any suspects in either shooting. The shootings are under investigation.