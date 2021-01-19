Local

Two People Injured, 20 Animals Trapped in Holliston House Fire

A person was trapped on the second floor while trying to save a number of animals

By Nia Hamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people are in the hospital and several animals died in a Holliston house fire early Tuesday morning.

The flames broke out in a living room and backyard of a house at 623 Winter Street before quickly spreading to the roof, according to officials.

A person was trapped on the second floor while trying to save a number of animals.

“One of occupants went in to get dogs and try to save them," Holliston Deputy Fire Chief Mark Dellicker said. "First crew went in to second floor and found her and got her out.”

Three or four of the approximately 20 animals inside were resuscitated, but unfortunately a number of them died in the fire. Many were in cages, officials said.

No firefighters were injured.

