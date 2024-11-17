Two people injured after being ejected during crash in Nashua, NH

Two people were injured after a crash in Nashua, New Hampshire late Saturday night.

Nashua Fire and Rescue says they responded to reports of a car off the road that had gone down an embankment at around 11:21 p.m.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Authorities say they located a man and a woman who had been ejected from the car when they arrived.

The man was transported to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center while the woman was transported to Lahey Hospital in Burlington via Medflight.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Both suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.