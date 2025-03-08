Two people injured in overnight shooting in Downtown Crossing in Boston

Two people were injured in a shooting overnight in Downtown Crossing in Boston.

Boston police said they responded to a reported shooting on Kingston Street around 12:25 a.m. on Saturday.

When they arrived, officers found a 36-year-old man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. No update on his condition was available.

While officers and investigators were still processing the crime scene, a second victim, a 33-year-old man, arrived at a local emergency room suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

During a search of the area, officers found a gun.

Police said no arrests have been made, and the investigation remains active.