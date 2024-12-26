Massachusetts

Two people rescued from house fire in Yarmouth

Both people are expected to be OK

By Marc Fortier

Two people were rescued from a Christmas night fire in Yarmouth, Massachusetts, according to fire officials.

The fire broke out around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Gill Avenue.

Fire officials said the homeowner's daughter, who was staying in a camper out back, saw flames coming from her mother's home. Her husband, who was also staying in the camper, helped get the mother out of the home. A second person who was inside the home also escaped safely.

The fire started in a bedroom and was mostly contained to the second floor of the home.

Three people were evaluated by medical personnel, including the mother, the other occupant and the man who went into the house to rescue them. All three are expected to be OK.

No firefighters were injured battling the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced by the blaze.

