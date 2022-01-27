Two People Rescued From Tyngsborough House Fire

Two people were rescued -- one of whom was badly injured -- from a house fire in Tyngsborough, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning.

Fire and police officials received a 911 call at 9:21 a.m. reporting a fire in a 2-story, single-family home on Fletcher Drive. When they arrived, they were told multiple people were trapped inside.

One resident was quickly rescued by an arriving Tyngsborough police officer and was treated at the scene.

Heavy smoke prevented first arriving officers from making further entry into the home. A second resident, an adult female, was trapped inside in a second floor bedroom. She was rescued by Tyngsborough firefighters once they arrived at the scene.

The woman was taken to Lowell General Hospital. A medical helicopter was originally requested but later cancelled.

Firefighters from Dracut and Nashua, New Hampshire, also assisted at the scene.

The American Red Cross is also working to assist displaced residents.