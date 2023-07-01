Local

Roxbury

30-year-old father of three killed, 2nd man injured in Roxbury double shooting

Family members identified the man who died as 30-year-old Nelson Cruet; the second victim is expected to survive.

By Malcolm Johnson and Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

One man was killed and another injured in a double shooting overnight in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood, just half a mile from the Boston Police Department headquarters.

Officers were called to McGreevey Way just after 12:10 a.m. for a report of a person shot and found two men with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to local hospitals where one man was pronounced dead, Boston police said. The second victim has non-life threatening injuries, and is expected to be OK.

Family members identified the victim who died on Saturday as Nelson Cruet. They say the 30-year-old Puerto Rican father was a great person, who was set to celebrate his birthday later this month. Cruet's sister described him as an amazing brother and friend that was always hard-working and willing to lend a hand.

Cruet leaves behind three children: a 15-year-old daughter, a 5-year-old son, and a 16-month-old son.

Cruet's family says they don't know what happened.

Boston police haven't said what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is urged to call homicide detectives at 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can be called into the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS, or texted to CRIME (27463) with the word 'TIP'.

