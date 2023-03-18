2 People Seriously Hurt in Wrentham Car Crash

Two people were sent to the hospital with serious injuries, one of them life-threatening, after a car crash in Wrentham, Massachusetts on Friday night, police said.

Wrentham's police and fire departments responded to a two-car crash at around 7:49 p.m. in the area of East Street and Common Street, local police said.

A pickup truck was driving towards Wrentham Center when it attempted to veer left onto Common Street. When the truck turned, it hit a car driving in the opposite direction head-on, according to police.

The passenger of the pickup and the driver of the car were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said. The driver of the truck was not seriously injured but was also hospitalized.

The pickup truck's passenger was flown from a near by high school to Rhode Island Hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The crash is still under investigation, but no charges had been filed as of Friday night, police said.