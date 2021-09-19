Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
double shooting

Two People Shot in Chelsea Saturday Night

Two injured male victims, one shot in the neck and the other shot in the bicep

By Avantika Panda

Police light

Two people were injured in a shooting in Chelsea, Massachusetts late Saturday night, officials said.

Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes said, police responded to reports of multiple shots fired at 144 Congress Ave. at night. The two injured male victims, one shot in the neck and the other shot in the bicep are both stable and have been transported to MGH in Boston.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

No arrests have been made so far.

The state police are still looking for a suspect and were on the scene with K-9 dogs in an effort to track the suspect, and are also looking for any video surveillance available, said Kyes.

This is an ongoing investigation, Kyes said.

Local

Northeast Metro Tech Sep 19

Local High School Football Player Seriously Injured

SALEM Sep 17

Salem Will Require Negative COVID Test for Halloween Events

This article tagged under:

double shootingshootingChelseamassahusetts
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us