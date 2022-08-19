Local

lawrence

Two People Shot in Lawrence Friday Morning

Both shooting victims are expected to survive, police said

By Marc Fortier

Police are investigating after two people were shot in Lawrence, Massachusetts, Friday morning.

Lawrence police said the shooting occurred in the area of Manchester and May streets. They did not say exactly when the shooting took place.

Two people suffered what police say were non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting. Both were treated on scene by paramedics and then taken by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital. An update on their conditions was not immediately available.

The victims' names were not released by police.

Police said their investigation is ongoing, but they do not believe the shooting to be a random act of violence. No further details were released.

