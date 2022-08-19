Two People Shot in Lawrence Friday Morning

Police are investigating after two people were shot in Lawrence, Massachusetts, Friday morning.

Lawrence police said the shooting occurred in the area of Manchester and May streets. They did not say exactly when the shooting took place.

Two people suffered what police say were non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting. Both were treated on scene by paramedics and then taken by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital. An update on their conditions was not immediately available.

The victims' names were not released by police.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police said their investigation is ongoing, but they do not believe the shooting to be a random act of violence. No further details were released.