Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

Two People Shot Near School in Dorchester

Police said the initial call came in for a shooting in the area of Peacevale Road and Norfolk Street, which is down the street from the TechBoston Academy

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

Two people were shot Tuesday near a school in Dorchester, according to Boston police.

Police said the initial call came in for a shooting in the area of Peacevale Road and Norfolk Street, which is down the street from TechBoston Academy. Aerial footage of the scene shows police investigating outside the school building at 9 Peacevale Road, with a Boston Public Schools bus parked outside.

The victims' injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.

More information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

BOSTONshootingBoston Police Department
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us