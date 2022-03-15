Two People Shot Near School in Dorchester

Two people were shot Tuesday near a school in Dorchester, according to Boston police.

Police said the initial call came in for a shooting in the area of Peacevale Road and Norfolk Street, which is down the street from TechBoston Academy. Aerial footage of the scene shows police investigating outside the school building at 9 Peacevale Road, with a Boston Public Schools bus parked outside.

The victims' injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.

More information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.