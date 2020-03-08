Two People Stabbed in ‘Family Dispute’ in Leominster; Suspect Arrested

Two people were stabbed Sunday in what police are calling a family dispute at a home in Leominster, Massachusetts.

Officers rushed to 128 First Street to respond to a double stabbing that left two people with serious injuries. Police say a suspect is under arrest at a local emergency room following the incident.

“A lot of policeman showed up and they had their guns drawn on someone on the porch,” neighbor Anthony Roberto said.

A man and a woman who suffered serious injuries were rushed to UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester.

The woman, approximately 50 years old, has stab wounds to her lower abdomen, while the 28-year-old man has stab wounds to his upper torso, according to police.

A young girl was not hurt in the incident but was clearly rattled, according to neighbors.

"We heard a little girl screaming. I come outside and she was leaning against the telephone pole and her hands were covered in blood,” Roberto said. “Seeing the look on her face was horrifying. She was just scared to death.”

“As a child she felt defenseless,” Rad Roman said. “She was hysterical because her grandmother got stabbed and she was bleeding.”

While authorities say there is no danger to the public, neighbors say they were left shaken by what they saw in broad daylight.

“I saw my buddy come out, and he was covered in blood, you know just all bloodied up it was not good to see,” Roberto said. “They took him out by ambulance.”

“It wasn't you know something that anybody would want to see,” Roman said. “It was very gruesome like you know.”

The suspect was treated for unspecified injuries, though police say they were not stab wounds. The suspect, who has not been identified, is facing charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. It's unclear what his relationship is to both victims.