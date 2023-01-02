Two People Stabbed Outside Liquor Store in Worcester; Man Arrested

Two people were injured Monday night in a double stabbing outside a liquor store in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Worcester police say 42-year-old Edward King has been arrested following the violent incident in the parking lot of McGovern's Package Store and is facing two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (knife) and disorderly conduct.

According to police, officers were called to 82 Millbury Street for a report of a fight around 5:50 p.m. and found two people suffering from stab wounds. They were taken to a local hospital. There was no update on their conditions Monday night.

Witnesses frantically pointed out a man, later identified as King, and said he had stabbed the two men.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

King allegedly refused to stop, quickly walking away from police before he was stopped at Millbury and Lamartine Street, police said. King was taken into custody and will be arraigned in court on the charges he's facing. It was not immediately clear if he had obtained an attorney.

An investigation is ongoing.