Roxbury

Two People Transported with Gunshot Wounds in Roxbury: EMS

Officials haven't revealed the condition of the two people

By Matt Fortin

Two people with gunshot wounds were transported by Boston EMS from Roxbury Sunday night, according to an official with Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to Washington Street and Roxbury Street around 10:30 p.m., according to first responders.

Two people were transported with gunshot wounds, Boston EMS said.

Police were scene in the area overnight apparently conducting an investigation into what happened.

Officials have not yet revealed additional information about the incident, including the condition of the two people with gunshot wounds. NBC10 Boston has requested information from the Boston Police Department

