Two Seriously Injured in Crash in Burlington, Mass.

Two people were seriously injured in a crash on Tuesday night in Burlington, Massachusetts, according to police.
Burlington police said the 2-vehicle crash occurred shortly before 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Winn and Beacon streets.
Two of the occupants of the vehicles were taken to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, where they are being treated for what police described as serious injuries.
No further details were released.
