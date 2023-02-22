Local

Two Seriously Injured in Crash in Burlington, Mass.

The 2-vehicle accident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Winn and Beacon streets

By Marc Fortier

Two people were seriously injured in a crash on Tuesday night in Burlington, Massachusetts, according to police.

Burlington police said the 2-vehicle crash occurred shortly before 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Winn and Beacon streets.

Two of the occupants of the vehicles were taken to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, where they are being treated for what police described as serious injuries.

No further details were released.

