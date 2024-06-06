Two shot, suspected gunman in custody in Bedford, DA says

Two people were shot and another person is in custody in Bedford, Massachusetts, investigators said Thursday.

The shooting took place on Washington Street, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said, but didn't provide any further details at the very early stage of the investigation. It wasn't immediately clear how seriously hurt the shooting victims were or what led to the shooting.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Bedford police for more information.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.