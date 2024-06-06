Bedford

Two shot, suspected gunman in custody in Bedford, DA says

It wasn't immediately clear how seriously hurt the shooting victims were or what led to the shooting

By Asher Klein

Two people were shot and another person is in custody in Bedford, Massachusetts, investigators said Thursday.

The shooting took place on Washington Street, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said, but didn't provide any further details at the very early stage of the investigation. It wasn't immediately clear how seriously hurt the shooting victims were or what led to the shooting.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Bedford police for more information.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.

Bedford
