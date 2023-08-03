Two shots fired incidents overnight in Revere

Two shooting incidents are being investigated by police in Revere, Massachusetts.

The Revere Police Department confirmed to NBC10 Boston that shots were fired at two locations at around 11 p.m. Wednesday — the area of Nahant Avenue and Shirley Avenue, and North Shore Road just south of Centennial Avenue.

Authorities said they haven't gotten any reports of victims.

The two scenes are only about one fifth of a mile apart from each other.

Both incidents are under investigation.