Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Two Students Arrested After Fight at Massachusetts High School

"All students are safe and have returned to classes," the school district said

By Marc Fortier

Two students were arrested Wednesday after a fight at a Massachusetts high school, school officials say.

Fitchburg Public Schools said "some students" were involved in a fight on Wednesday morning at the high school. leading to an "immediate school response."

Two students were taken into custody by Fitchburg police after a knife was found. The incident remains under investigation by school officials and police.

"All students are safe and have returned to classes," the district said on social media around 11:30 a.m.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Officials said more information will be released as it becomes available.

More Massachusetts stories

mega millions 5 hours ago

2 Mega Millions Tickets Sold in Mass. Won $1 Million: Here's Where

ana walshe Jan 10

Hacksaw, Bloody Towels: Sources Reveal New Evidence in Dumpster Search for Ana Walshe

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us