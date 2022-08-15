Local

Jaws Bridge

Two Men Missing After Jumping Off Jaws Bridge on Martha's Vineyard

The search is ongoing Monday morning to find the two men who didn't surface after jumping off the Jaws Bridge on Martha's Vineyard

By Matt Fortin

CoastGuard_shutterstock_55661836

Two men have gone missing off the coast of Martha's Vineyard after jumping off the Jaws Bridge in Edgartown, prompting a multi-agency search, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Massachusetts State Police brought in marine and air assets to help look after being called in around midnight by Edgartown police. Local police and firefighters searched for the two men until around 3:30 a.m. The State Police Marine Unit brought in divers to resume the search Monday morning, troopers said.

The Coast Guard is also involved in the search for the two missing swimmers, it said online Monday morning.

Several other first responding agencies are helping with the search, including the Edgartown Fire Department and the Dukes County Sheriff's Office.

State police say officers will continue to provide updates about the situation.

