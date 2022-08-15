Two Men Missing After Jumping Off Jaws Bridge on Martha's Vineyard

Two men have gone missing off the coast of Martha's Vineyard after jumping off the Jaws Bridge in Edgartown, prompting a multi-agency search, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Massachusetts State Police brought in marine and air assets to help look after being called in around midnight by Edgartown police. Local police and firefighters searched for the two men until around 3:30 a.m. The State Police Marine Unit brought in divers to resume the search Monday morning, troopers said.

#HappeningNow: @USCG is searching for 2 missing swimmers in Edgartown in the vicinity of Jaws Bridge. Searching are CG STA Woods Hole, Air Station Cape Cod, CGC Hammerhead, Edgartown Fire, Oaks Bluff Fire, Tisbury Fire, Dukes County Sheriff and Mass State Police.#SAR — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) August 15, 2022

The Coast Guard is also involved in the search for the two missing swimmers, it said online Monday morning.

Several other first responding agencies are helping with the search, including the Edgartown Fire Department and the Dukes County Sheriff's Office.

State police say officers will continue to provide updates about the situation.