Two swimmers pulled from water off coast of Newburyport last weekend have died

Two women who were pulled from the water unresponsive after being swept away from shore while swimming at Plum Island Point off the coast of Newburyport, Massachusetts, on Sunday night have died, officials confirmed Friday.

The Coast Guard Station Merrimack River said it responded with a small boat just after 7 p.m. Sunday after receiving a call from a person who was concerned about two females at the beach near Joppa Flats.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Newburyport police and fire also responded to the report of swimmers in distress and found two fishing boats in the area when they arrived on scene. One fisherman was able to bring one of the swimmers, who was unresponsive, to shore, where she was treated by emergency crews.

The other swimmer was pulled into the second boat, which was met on the water by the U.S. Coast Guard. That swimmer was also unresponsive, and the Coast Guard crew rendered medical aid and the swimmer was taken to shore.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Both women were taken to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport and later transferred to hospitals in Boston and Burlington in critical condition.

Authorities identified the two women on Friday as 25-year-old Dahiana Canas, of East Boston, and 25-year-old Vanessa Correa, of Lynn. They said Canas died on Thursday and Correa on Wednesday.

Newburyport City Marshal Matthew Simons, who oversees the police department, expressed his sympathy and condolences to the friends and family of the victims in a statement on Friday.

"As a community, our hearts are heavy with the tragic news that the two young women rescued from the Merrimack River earlier this week have passed away," he said. "On behalf of the City of Newburyport, I extend our deepest condolences to their families and loved ones during this unimaginable time. We are extremely grateful to the citizens and first responders who fought tirelessly to save them. We ask that the community keep all those involved in this traumatic incident in their thoughts and prayers."

Police said preliminary investigation suggests the deaths were the result of a "tragic accident," but they are continuing to investigate in conjunction with the Essex District Attorney's Office.