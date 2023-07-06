Local

West Roxbury

Two teens hurt in fireworks accident in West Roxbury

Police said a 13-year-old boy suffered what they described as a partial right hand amputation, and a 15-year-old girl had wrist burns

police light
NBC

Two teenagers were hurt in a fireworks accident in Boston's West Roxbury neighborhood Wednesday.

Police confirmed they were called to Margaretta Drive around 6 p.m. There they found a 13-year-old boy with what they called a partial right hand amputation, and a 15-year-old girl with wrist burns.

The injuries are not life-threatening, according to police. The teens were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

More details were not immediately available.

Fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts without appropriate licensing.

West Roxbury
