Teens set to face judge for their role in shooting outside Brockton courthouse

Two teenagers are set to go before a judge for their alleged roles in a shooting outside a Brockton, Massachusetts, courthouse Monday afternoon.

Neando Goncalves Mendez and Antwon Deshawn Barrett-Smith, both 18 years old, are scheduled to be arraigned at some point Tuesday. It’s unclear at this point what charges they may be facing.

Brockton police said a male and female who were injured in the shooting remain in the hospital. The extent of their injuries and their conditions are unknown at this time.

A "stay in place" order was issued in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, and witnesses said judges were briefly escorted off the bench into their chambers until the situation was under control.

Brockton police recovered a gun at the scene.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear, but people inside the courthouse when the shots were fired said they believe the argument between the two parties started in the courthouse and spilled outside.

“We were told there was an argument based on a decision that was made in the courtroom between the people that were in there," said Kaitlyn Burton, who was in court during the shooting. "I would imagine emotion played a huge role in that, with whatever went on in the courtroom.”

Additional details about what might have led up to the shooting is expected to be released when the two teens are arraigned.