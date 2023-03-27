Two-Vehicle Crash in the Ted Williams Tunnel in Boston Causing Delays

A two-vehicle crash in the Ted Williams Tunnel on Interstate 90 in Boston is causing major delays on Monday morning.

Massachusetts State Police said shortly after 8 a.m. that the crash involves a car and a truck and occurred in the westbound lanes. Both lanes are currently closed.

Motorists should expect "significant delays," state police said.

Troopers are currently on scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a car and a truck in the Ted Williams Tunnel Westbound in Boston. Both lanes are currently closed. Expect significant delays. #MATraffic — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 27, 2023

There was no immediate word on injuries.