Two-Vehicle Crash in the Ted Williams Tunnel in Boston Causing Delays

There was no immediate word on injuries

By Marc Fortier

A two-vehicle crash in the Ted Williams Tunnel on Interstate 90 in Boston is causing major delays on Monday morning.

Massachusetts State Police said shortly after 8 a.m. that the crash involves a car and a truck and occurred in the westbound lanes. Both lanes are currently closed.

Motorists should expect "significant delays," state police said.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

