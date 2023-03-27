Two-Vehicle Crash in the Ted Williams Tunnel in Boston Causing Delays

A two-vehicle crash in the Ted Williams Tunnel on Interstate 90 in Boston is causing major delays on Monday morning.
Massachusetts State Police said shortly after 8 a.m. that the crash involves a car and a truck and occurred in the westbound lanes. Both lanes are currently closed.
Motorists should expect "significant delays," state police said.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
There was no immediate word on injuries.