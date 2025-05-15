Two women killed in Maine crash involving residential care facility van

Two women were killed in a crash involving a pickup truck and a residential care facility van in Maine on Wednesday night.

Auburn police and fire responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash with injuries in the area of the Washington Street-Beech Hill Road intersection just before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a Honda Odyssey van owned by John F. Murphy Homes was attempting to cross Washington Street from Beech Hill Road when it went in front of a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck traveling south on Washington Street.

The van was transporting two adult clients from John F. Murphy Homes, a residential facility for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

A 57-year-old female passenger in the van was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

A second female passenger in the van was also brough to Central Maine Medical Center, where she died early Thursday morning.

The driver of the pickup was not seriously injured.

The names of those involved have not been released, pending family notifications.

Police said the crash investigation is ongoing. No charges have been announced at this time.