Tyler, the Creator plays surprise pop-up show in Boston

A surprise in Boston brought people to Lovejoy Wharf on Thursday.

It was a huge deal in the rap world, as Tyler, the Creator played a 30-minute pop-up show on the roof of a conference building. Fans only had to pay $5 to hear the performer play songs off his latest album, "Chromakopia" which just dropped on Monday.

The Boston stop was the latest in what seems like a series. He played a surprise show in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday.