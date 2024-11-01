Tyler, the Creator plays surprise pop-up show in Boston

A surprise in Boston brought people to Lovejoy Wharf on Thursday.
It was a huge deal in the rap world, as Tyler, the Creator played a 30-minute pop-up show on the roof of a conference building. Fans only had to pay $5 to hear the performer play songs off his latest album, "Chromakopia" which just dropped on Monday.
The Boston stop was the latest in what seems like a series. He played a surprise show in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday.
