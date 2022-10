The United States Coast Guard is looking for a man who sailed out of Salem, Massachusetts and has not been heard from in a week.

Matthew Dennis, 22, was headed toward Florida in a white, 28-foot fiberglass sailboat when he left Salem on Sept. 22, USCG said. He was last heard from on Sept. 29. off the coast of Long Island, New York.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Coast Guard at 617-223-8555.