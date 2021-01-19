Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

U.S. Teen Jailed in Cayman Islands for Breaking COVID Protocols Returns Home

Skylar Mack, 18, was jailed for violating quarantine protocols after isolating for two days and abandoning her tracking device in the Cayman Islands

20160107 CI-Little Cayman-Hammocks-L

An 18-year-old American college student who broke the mandatory 14-day quarantine protocol for visitors to the Cayman Islands has returned home.

After spending a month behind bars in the Cayman Islands, Skylar Mack arrived at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta after her release from prison, according to media reports.

Mack, a pre-med student from Georgia, traveled to the Cayman Islands on Nov. 27 to visit her boyfriend, 24-year-old Vanjae Ramgeet, for a jet-skiing competition. Mack said she isolated for two days and tested negative for Covid-19 before abandoning her tracking device and breaking the mandatory quarantine to attend her boyfriend’s competition.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus pandemic 52 mins ago

The UK COVID Variant Has Arrived in Massachusetts. Here's What to Know

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

New Remote Learning Rules Take Effect Tuesday in Mass.

Mack and Ramgeet were each initially sentenced to 40 hours of community service and a $2,600 fine after pleading guilty to violating Covid-19 protocols, but an appeals judge sentenced the duo to a stricter sentence for their “selfishness and arrogance,” the Cayman Compass reported.

Her family appealed to President Donald Trump for help after she was sentenced to four months in prison, which was later reduced to two months.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us