Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Cambridge

Uber Driver, 2 Passengers Injured After Car Crashes Into Bank in Cambridge

Cambridge police said there's no indication the 66-year-old Uber driver was impaired or distracted at the time of the crash

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Cambridge police

A car crashed into a Citizens Bank in Cambridge, Massachusetts, late Saturday night, sending an Uber driver and his two passengers to the hospital.

Cambridge police were called to the bank located at 822 Somerville Avenue around 11:11 p.m. for a report that a car had crashed into the building.

According to police, the Uber driver was traveling south on Massachusetts Avenue and took a left turn onto Somerville Avenue. As he turned onto Somerville Avenue, the car accelerated and crashed into the Citizens.

The bank suffered significant damage, as did the Toyota Highlander, which was towed from the scene, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The 66-year-old Uber driver, whose name has not been released, remained on scene and was cooperating with investigators. According to police, there is no indication that he was impaired or distracted at the time of the crash.

The driver and two passengers were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

First Alert 1 hour ago

FIRST ALERT: Isolated Storms Sunday; Severe Weather Possible Monday

BOSTON 6 hours ago

Off-Duty Boston Firefighter Rescues Baby From Hyde Park House Fire

It's not immediately clear what factors contributed to the crash. An investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

CambridgeCambridge Policecitizens bankcar into buildingsomerville ave
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us