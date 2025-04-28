Uber driver assaulted by passenger; suspect charged with kidnapping, intent to rape

An Uber driver was assaulted by a passenger in Seekonk, Massachusetts, early Saturday morning, and the suspect now faces seven charges, including kidnapping and intent to rape.

Seekonk police said they responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash in the area of County Street and Arrowhead Road around 1:35 a.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle on the lawn of a residential property.

They made contact with the female driver, who said she was driving for Uber when she was assaulted by a male passenger who then fled the scene. The woman said she picked up a passenger from North Seekonk with a destination in South Seekonk. A man entered her vehicle from the pickup address, and when they arrived at the stated destination, the man provided a different destination address.

When they arrived at the second location, the driver told police the man demanded that she back down a long, unlit driveway. At first, the driver refused, but ultimately agreed to do so.

While in the driveway, the driver told police the man began to assault her, but she was able to place her vehicle in drive and drove off down the road while the assault continued. When the vehicle stopped on a front lawn, she said the man stole the Uber driver's cell phone and fled on foot.

The driver then began to honk the car horn, and a resident responded to the commotion and called police.

Following an investigation, police said an arrest warrant was issued on Sunday for 25-year-old James D. Oakes, of Seekonk. He was taken into custody without incident that day.

He is charged with strangulation or suffocation, kidnapping, assault with intent to rape, assault and battery, unarmed robbery, intimidation of a witness and interfering with a ride share driver. No details on his bail or arraignment were released by police.