3 arrested after Uber driver shot at in Salem

Police have arrested three people accused of shooting at an Uber driver who was picking up passengers in Salem, Massachusetts, earlier this week.

Three men were getting into an Uber around 7 a.m. Monday on Albion Street when three other men came up on foot and opened fire, according to Salem police. At least one bullet hit the Uber vehicle, though no one was hurt.

Investigators said they recovered 66 bullet casings from the crime scene.

Police said Friday that they arrested three suspects - two found in Somerville and one found in Quincy. They have not been publicly identified.

Investigators have also recovered two of the weapons believed involved in the shooting.

Police said they will be releasing additional details of the case at a later time.