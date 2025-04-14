Massachusetts

Uber driver shot at while picking up passengers in Salem, Mass.

No injuries were reported, police said

By Darren Botelho

An Uber driver was shot at while picking up passengers in Salem, Massachusetts, on Monday morning.

Salem police said three men were getting into an Uber around 7 a.m. Monday on Albion Street when three other men came up on foot and started shooting. At least one bullet hit the Uber.

The three shooters then fled on foot.

No injuries were reported.

Police said no arrests have been made, and they are actively searching for the shooters. They said they believe the shooting was targeted.

