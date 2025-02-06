Uber Eats driver carjacked by masked gunman in Roslindale

An Uber Eats driver was carjacked at gunpoint by two people wearing ski masks in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood on Wednesday.

Boston police said their officers responded to a call about a reported carjacking at 75 Archdale Road around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

When they arrived, police spoke with the victim and learned that two people, both wearing ski masks, robbed him of his vehicle after he had completed an Uber Eats delivery. One of the suspects was armed with a gun.

The stolen vehicle was later recovered at the rear of 237 Cummins Highway and was towed by police for further investigation.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing, according to police.