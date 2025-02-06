Boston

Uber Eats driver carjacked by masked gunman in Roslindale

No arrests have been made

Boston Police Car
necn

An Uber Eats driver was carjacked at gunpoint by two people wearing ski masks in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood on Wednesday.

Boston police said their officers responded to a call about a reported carjacking at 75 Archdale Road around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

When they arrived, police spoke with the victim and learned that two people, both wearing ski masks, robbed him of his vehicle after he had completed an Uber Eats delivery. One of the suspects was armed with a gun.

The stolen vehicle was later recovered at the rear of 237 Cummins Highway and was towed by police for further investigation.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing, according to police.

This article tagged under:

Boston
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us