Uber launches teen accounts in Boston area

A parent or guardian can invite the teenager to create the account and complete a mandatory safety onboarding process so they can request their own trips and meals.

Uber has launched a new type of account for teens to request their own rides and order food with parental supervision and extra safety features, and it's now available in the Boston area.

The Uber teen accounts will include live trip and delivery tracking, PIN verification, unexpected event alerts, audio recording, expanded communication and teen-friendly Uber Eats.

These features will be in parents control and cannot be turned off by the teen.

“Teen accounts are built with transparency in mind so that there are no surprises for parents, teens, or drivers,” said Mariana Esteves, a product manager at Uber, in a statement.

Besides Boston, teen accounts are now available in 250 cities across 49 states in the United States.

The TODAY show got a look at how the feature works.

