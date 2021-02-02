Uber to Acquire Boston-based Drizly for $1.1B

One of the ride-hailing giants has made an acquisition to further its alcohol delivery capabilities.

Uber Technologies, Inc. and Boston-based Drizly Inc. said on Tuesday that they have reached an agreement for Uber to acquire Drizly for $1.1 billion in stock and cash.

Boston-based online liquor store Drizly will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Uber. Drizly’s marketplace will eventually be integrated with the Uber Eats app, while also maintaining a separate Drizly app. The transaction is expected to close within the first half of 2021.

