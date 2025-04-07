UConn

UConn to welcome home national champion women's basketball team on Monday

The governor said the state is also planning a parade.

Uconn v South Carolina

The UConn women’s basketball team won the national championship on Sunday and the university is welcoming them back home with a rally on Monday afternoon. The state is also planning a parade.

The Huskies defeated last year’s champion South Carolina, 82 to 59, to win their first championship since 2016 and the 12th nation title for head coach Geno Auriemma.

This was the final game for  Paige Bueckers, who had 17 points, on Sunday.

She is expected to be the top pick in the WNBA draft on April 14.

Azzi Fudd, a graduate student who announced that she will return next year, was honored as most outstanding player.

Freshman Sarah Strong added 24 points.

 What to know about the rally

The rally will be at Gampel Pavilion and fans and students who want to attend will need to claim a free ticket to the event.

Doors to Gampel will open at 4 p.m. and the team expected to arrive at approximately 5 p.m.

Students should visit UConnHuskies.com/students to claim tickets.

Fans can claim free tickets at UConnTickets.com.

The team is returning from Tampa, Florida and they will have an escort from Bradley International Airport back to campus.

Parade planned

Gov. Ned Lamont said the best basketball team in the nation deserves a big celebration in their honor and plans are underway for a victory parade.

All the national titles UConn women's basketball has won

  • 2025: Connecticut vs. South Carolina, 82-59, Tampa Fla.
  • 2016: Connecticut vs. Syracuse, 82-51, in Indianapolis, Ind.
  • 2015: Connecticut vs. Notre Dame, 63-53, in Tampa, Fla.
  • 2014: Connecticut vs. Notre Dame, 79-58, in Nashville, Tenn.
  • 2013: Connecticut vs. Louisville, 93-60, in New Orleans, La.
  • 2010: Connecticut vs. Stanford, 53-47, in San Antonio, Texas
  • 2009: Connecticut vs. Louisville, 76-54, in St. Louis, Mo.
  • 2004: Connecticut vs. Tennessee, 70-61, in New Orleans, La.
  • 2003: Connecticut vs. Tennessee, 73-68, in Atlanta, Ga.
  • 2002: Connecticut vs. Oklahoma, 82-70, in San Antonio
  • 2000: Connecticut vs. Tennessee, 71-52, in Philadelphia, Pa.
  • 1995: Connecticut vs. Tennessee, 70-64, in Minneapolis, Minn.

