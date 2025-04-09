UConn victory parade rescheduled to Sunday

A victory parade and rally for the national champion UConn women's basketball team has been moved to Sunday, according to organizers.

The time of the parade has been moved as well. It will now kick off at 1 p.m.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The decision to move the parade was due to a forecast of heavy rain on Saturday morning and continuing throughout the day.

The parade route is not changing.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

It will step off at the State Capitol building at the intersection of Trinity Street and Elm Street.

It will proceed north on Trinity Street, go through the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch, turn right onto Jewell Street, turn left onto Trumbull Street, and end at the intersection of Asylum Street and Trumbull Street.

The rally will begin at approximately 1:30 p.m. and will be held outside of the main entrance of the XL Center on Trumbull Street, where the players, coaches, and other guests will be invited to give speeches.

The governor’s office said the parade and rally are being funded by private donations through sponsorship opportunities. No state or city funding is being used for this event.

To sponsor this event, businesses may choose from several sponsorship levels up to $10,000.

Those interested in sponsorship opportunities should contact Chip McCabe at the Hartford Business Improvement District as soon as possible at 860-770-0788 or cmccabe@hartfordbid.com.