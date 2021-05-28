Local

UK Approves Janssen Single-Dose Covid Vaccine for Use

By Chloe Taylor, CNBC

Tom Williams | CQ-Roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images

LONDON — The U.K.'s medicines regulator on Friday approved Janssen's single-dose Covid-19 vaccine for use.

Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said in a statement that doses were expected to be available in the U.K. later this year.

The British government has secured 20 million doses of the Janssen vaccine to be rolled out nationwide.

Earlier this year, the vaccine was found to be 67% effective in preventing infections and 85% effective in preventing severe cases of Covid-19 and hospitalizations.

Janssen is a pharmaceutical company of Johnson & Johnson.

Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

