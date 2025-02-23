Ukraine-Russia War

Pro-Ukraine rally set for Boston ahead of devastating war's 3rd anniversary

The demonstration in Boston is scheduled for 1 p.m., when participants will march from the Boston Public Library's central branch in Copley Square to the Boston Common

By Asher Klein

Pro-Ukrainian demonstrators in Boston in February 2023.
NBC10 Boston

A large pro-Ukraine rally is set to be held in Boston Sunday, the eve of the third anniversary of the Russian invasion.

The war has resulted in hundreds of thousands of casualties, making it Europe's deadliest since World War II. The United States has supported Ukraine throughout, though President Donald Trump has signaled a shift in policy, with his administration beginning peace negotiations with Russia while Trump has lashed out at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The demonstration in Boston is scheduled for 1 p.m., when participants will march from the Boston Public Library's central branch in Copley Square to the Boston Common, where a rally will be held at 2 p.m.

Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Mass., is among the people who will speak at the rally, according to organizer Ukrainian Cultural Center of New England.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Several rallies in support of Ukraine have been held in Boston since Russia's invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

People gathered in Boston on Sunday to show their support for all of those suffering in Ukraine amid the ongoing war with Russia.
The rally outside the Massachusetts State House Saturday was aimed at encouraging voters to support Ukraine with fight for freedom and democracy. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston

More Ukraine news

news Feb 22

Battered and bruised after 3 years of war, Ukraine is up against the ropes as U.S. backing vanishes

Russia-Ukraine War Feb 20

Ukrainian ballet to take the stage in Boston, building ‘future for our kids'

Russia-Ukraine War Feb 19

Trump calls Ukraine's Zelenskyy a ‘dictator,' escalating a spat between the leaders

This article tagged under:

Ukraine-Russia WarMassachusettsBostonUkraine
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us