Pro-Ukraine rally set for Boston ahead of devastating war's 3rd anniversary

A large pro-Ukraine rally is set to be held in Boston Sunday, the eve of the third anniversary of the Russian invasion.

The war has resulted in hundreds of thousands of casualties, making it Europe's deadliest since World War II. The United States has supported Ukraine throughout, though President Donald Trump has signaled a shift in policy, with his administration beginning peace negotiations with Russia while Trump has lashed out at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The demonstration in Boston is scheduled for 1 p.m., when participants will march from the Boston Public Library's central branch in Copley Square to the Boston Common, where a rally will be held at 2 p.m.

Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Mass., is among the people who will speak at the rally, according to organizer Ukrainian Cultural Center of New England.

Several rallies in support of Ukraine have been held in Boston since Russia's invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

People gathered in Boston on Sunday to show their support for all of those suffering in Ukraine amid the ongoing war with Russia.

The rally outside the Massachusetts State House Saturday was aimed at encouraging voters to support Ukraine with fight for freedom and democracy.