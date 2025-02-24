Ukraine demonstration set for Monday on Boston Common on anniversary of war

Monday marks three years since Russia launched an invasion into Ukraine — a somber anniversary of the ongoing conflict in eastern Europe that has persisted for longer than many expected.

As the fighting enters its fourth year, many are still holding onto hope for peace.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

A demonstration is planned for Monday at the Boston Common, with organizers joining the call for an end to the death and destruction in Ukraine.

Dozens of people demonstrated in Boston in support of Ukraine, holding signs saying "Democracy is not for sale" and "Russia needs Ukraine." Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston https://bsky.app/profile/nbcboston.com

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The gathering is expected to take shape near the Park Street MBTA station around noon, and will be similar to Sunday's demonstration on the Common that showed support for Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that the war has claimed the lives of tens of thousands Ukrainian soldiers and civilians. Russia's Ministry of Defense has not released updated numbers, but its believed that they as well have lost tens of thousands of people.

Ahead of the three-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Grand Kyiv Ballet is set to perform in Boston — a performance that will help the dancers rebuild their houses and Ukraine's main ballet academy. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston https://bsky.app/profile/nbcboston.com

The United States and Russia have resumed high level talks to bring peace to the area, but Ukraine hasn't been at the negotiating table.

Earlier this month, Zelenskyy told NBC News that he would not accept a peace deal if he is not allowed at the negotiating table. On Sunday, Zelenskyy said that he would be willing to resign if it meant peace in Ukraine or NATO membership.